Rumour Has It: Real Madrid target Mbappe may still re-sign with PSG

Paris, January 9: Kylian Mbappe is widely expected to join Real Madrid at the end of this season.
The 23-year-old attacker has stalled on a new contract offer at Paris Saint-Germain.
Madrid have been circling for Mbappe's signature for a long time and had multiple bids rejected in 2021.
TOP STORY – MBAPPE COULD STILL RE-SIGN WITH PSG
Mbappe could spring a surprise and renew his current PSG deal prior to the end of this season, claims Le Parisien.
The 2018 World Cup winner had been expected to become a free agent when his contract expires on June 30 and join Madrid .
Le Parisien claims that PSG have hope that Mbappe may pen an extension to force a transfer fee from Los Blancos, should they pursue a move. Mbappe is still undecided on his future, according to the report.
ROUND-UP
- Manchester United 's superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo has held crisis talks with his agent Jorge Mendes as he considers his future with the Red Devils, according to The Sun. Ronaldo reportedly may leave United depending on their choice of a new permanent manager.
- El Nacional claims that Liverpool are ready to offer Barcelona teenager Gavi a deal worth £80,000 (€96k) per week to secure his signature, while Manchester City are also interested. Barca have a £42m (€50m) release cause in the 17-year-old's contract.
- Arsenal want to sign a new midfielder in January with Lyon's Bruno Guimaraes on their radar while a loan deal for Arthur Melo was discussed but has not advanced to talks with Juventus yet, claims Fabrizio Romano.
- Argentinean forward Dario Benedetto is set to return to his homeland to join Boca Juniors from Marseille although the deal may take several days to complete, reports Cesar Luis Merlo.
- Nicolo Schira claims that Newcastle United have opened discussions with Sevilla on a four-year deal to sign Brazilian defender Diego Carlos .
- West Ham United and Newcastle may be priced out of their pursuit for Marseille's Boubacar Kamara, who wants a £150,000-per-week (€180k) deal according to The Sun.