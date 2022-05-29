Rumour Has It: Ten Hag prioritises Nunez, Timber deals

Manchester, May 29: New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly spent his first few days identifying transfer targets with football director John Murtough, technical director Darren Fletcher and recruitment consultant Ralf Rangnick.
United's maneuverability in the transfer market will likely depend on the players they can first offload, in what is an already bloated and disjointed squad.
The Dutch manager joined United in the off-season after leading Ajax to the Dutch Eredivisie title.
TOP STORY – TEN HAG PRIORITISES NUNEZ, TIMBER DEALS
Erik ten Hag has told Manchester United to make the signings of Benfica's Darwin Nunez and Ajax's Jurrien Timber as the first order of business this off-season, according to the Mirror.
Ten Hag wants to make six signings, with the Benfica striker and Ajax defender at the top of his priorities, with respective £80million and £35m price tags.
The two players would effectively be the first dominoes in the row, given the cumulative hit to their transfer budget.
💬 Our Head of #MUAcademy is excited to work with Erik ten Hag! 📈#MUFC || #WelcomeErik pic.twitter.com/tQyt2xS2He— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 28, 2022
ROUND-UP
– Ten Hag and United are also considering a bid for Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, according The Guardian.
– Meanwhile, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel will hold talks with Conor Gallagher over his future after his loan spell at Crystal Palace, per Fabrizio Romano.
– Romano is also reporting Ivan Perisic is set to sign this week for Tottenham on a free transfer from Inter.
– Roma boss Jose Mourinho is hoping to beat his former clubs in United and Spurs in the race to sign Paulo Dybala from Juventus, TyC Sports is reporting.