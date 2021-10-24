Football
Rumour Has It: Man City want Kroos as Torres set for new deal

By Marc Lancaster

Manchester, October 24: Toni Kroos has fallen out of favour with Real Madrid.

A January transfer is a top priority with the World Cup looming.

Could a reunion with Pep Guardiola await?

TOP STORY – KROOS HEADED TO CITY?

Manchester City have reached out to Toni Kroos about a January transfer, El Nacional reports.

The Germany international has played in just one league match for Real Madrid this term.

The 31-year-old previously played for City boss Guardiola at Bayern Munich and a reunion could be on the cards.

ROUND-UP

- Ferran Torres is set to land a contract extension at Manchester City, says the Daily Star, with the new five-year deal set to pay him £100,000 a week.

- Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto could be headed for a reunion with Simone Inzaghi at Inter, reports Calciomercato.

- Everton lead several clubs in pursuit of Manchester United's Jesse Lingard, says Football Insider, with West Ham and Newcastle United also interested.

- Liverpool and Manchester United are among the clubs queuing for 18-year-old United States and Dallas sensation Ricardo Pepi, the Mirror reports. Milan, Juventus and Bayern Munich also have been linked to the teen.

- Newcastle have increasingly focussed on Ajax's Erik ten Hag to replace Steve Bruce, the Express reports, adding that Marc Overmars could also make the move to St. James' Park as director of football.

Story first published: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 13:00 [IST]
