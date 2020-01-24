Football
Mane forced off injured in first half of Liverpool's clash with Wolves

By Joe Wright
Sadio Mane

Wolverhampton, January 24: Sadio Mane went off injured in the first half of the Premier League clash between Wolves and Liverpool at Molineux.

The Senegal star pulled up after running to meet a Mohamed Salah backheel around 32 minutes into the game.

Mane immediately signalled to the Liverpool bench that he needed to come off and he was replaced soon after by recent arrival Takumi Minamino.

It was unclear what the problem was with Mane, although it appeared to be muscular as he made his way down the tunnel.

Wolves 1-2 Liverpool: Firmino keeps Reds rolling after Mane injury

Any long-term problem for Mane would be a blow to Jurgen Klopp, the forward having scored 11 and assisted a further six goals in the league this season.

The Reds were 1-0 up at the time of the injury, Jordan Henderson having broken the deadlock with a header from Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner.

Story first published: Friday, January 24, 2020, 9:31 [IST]
