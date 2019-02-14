Sadio Mane mocks Manchester United after their Champions League loss to PSG

Bengaluru, Feb 14: Liverpool star Sadio Mane appeared to have trolled Manchester United during their 2-0 drubbing to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 ties at Old Trafford as he took Instagram to rub salt on their defeat.
The Red Devils were on an unbeaten spree under interim boss Solskjaer, winning 10 out of 11 games. However, their dream run came to and in the Champions League when the host got thrash handsomely by the Ligue 1 side, handing them a sizeable lead heading into the second leg at the Parc des Princes in a fortnight.
Sadio Mane, United's arch-rivals, Liverpool, seemed to have enjoyed it to the fullest as he posted not one, but two jibes at them on his Instagram story.
Mane watched the game on television from Liverpool's team hotel in Marbella, where Jurgen Klopp's men are on a warm-weather training trip.
He uploaded a picture of his television, featuring the scoreline in United's game against PSG while a minute later he uploaded another picture of him and Jurgen Klopp laughing during a Liverpool training session supplemented by the specific laughing-crying emoji.
MANÉ NOOOOO😂😂 pic.twitter.com/L8He7Q5N6j— ²³🇨🇭 (@CalvesLikeShaq) February 12, 2019
Mane although deleted his first post later, but it looks obvious that he was taking a dig at United. United's defeat by PSG was their biggest home loss in the club's European history. Never before had they lost a European game at Old Trafford by more than a single goal.
They now have a mountain to climb against a fully determined PSG side in an away tie and Paul Pogba's send off in the last couple of minutes of the game might prove pivotal.
Solskjaer, however, has to face a couple of other barriers before their second tie as they will take on Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup this weekend before hosting Liverpool in the league, the leading title challengers this season.