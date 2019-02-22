Sadio Mane's house burgled during Champions League match

Bengaluru, Feb 22: Police have reported a burglary at Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane's house when he was away playing against Bayern Munich in Champions League in Germany on Tuesday.
According to reports, a number of people forced entry into the property sometime between 6 pm and 11.45pm which was empty and they stole watches, mobile phones and car keys from the house.
The incident occurred at Mane’s house in Allerton, south Liverpool and police are now investigating the incident while forensic examinations also said to be underway.
🇸🇳 Sadio Mane’s house was was burgled while he was playing for @LFC vs @FCBayern on Tuesday.— SPORF (@Sporf) February 21, 2019
⏰ The incident happened between 18:00 and 23:45, while he was at Anfield.
🏠 No-one was in the property at the time.
⌚️ Watches and other high profile items were reportedly stolen. pic.twitter.com/rG6e1IMvNK
Confirming the incident, Detective Inspector Phil Mahon of Merseyside Police said: "We are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this burglary to please come forward and assist our inquiries.
"While the occupants were not present at the time of the incident, this will no doubt be a distressing experience for them and I would ask the offenders to do the right thing and return the stolen items to the owner in any way possible.
"We know the watches, in particular, are of significant monetary value and I would also like to appeal to anyone who might have been offered the items for sale since the burglary to contact police."
This is, however, is not the first time that Mane's house had been targeted since he moved to Liverpool. Earlier in November 2017, while playing against Slovenian side Maribor Champions League game he faced a similar incident.
Burglary is not uncommon in the Merseyside area as from Wayne Rooney to Steven Gerrard many Premier league stars also have faced similar circumstance earlier in their career.
Dejan Lovren's apartment was also targeted during a Champions League match back in November while Roberto Firmino's home in Mossley Hill also was reportedly invaded by a hooded gang in January 2017.
Back in 2007, former team-mate Steven Gerrard also suffered a similar incident while on Champions League duty. Daniel Agger, Jerzy Dudek, Dirk Kuyt, Pepe Reina, Robbie Keane, Jermaine Pennant and Lucas Leiva etc are also other victims who were affected by burglary during their time at Liverpool.
Former England skipper Rooney also had his Cheshire villa raided while he was playing in his own testimonial in August 2016 while Everton defender Phil Jagielka also was kept at knifepoint when an armed gang burst into his mansion to rob in the same area.