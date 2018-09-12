SAFF Cup 2018: Drama as Chhangte sees red for clash with Mohsin Ali during India vs Pakistan game

Bengaluru, September 12: There's drama every time India play Pakistan in any sport and the SAFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semi-final between the two countries in Dhaka had lots of it. Apart from the number of fouls committed by players of either teams, there was a scuffle too towards the end of the second half.
Winger Lallianzuala Chhangte, who came on in the second half for Nikhil Poojary, was in the thick of things. He provided the assist for India's third goal, scored by Sumeet Passi, but was involved in a tussle moments later.
Mohsin Ali was running down the left flank but Chhangte intercepted the run with his great agility and gained possession of the ball. While he was shielding the ball from Mohsin, the Pakistan forward landed his leg on Chhangte's calf and brought him down. Chhangte lost the ball and fell on Mohsin, who continued to shove Chhangte even after the Indian had gone to the ground. An incensed Chhangte reacted by pushing Mohsin away and almost landed a punch on the Pakistani.
The referee had seen enough and awarded red cards to both of them after the incident.
India may have won the game 3-1 and set up a final with Maldives, but they will be without the services of Chhangte.
85’ RED Cards: India and Pakistan are down to ten men after a coming together between Ali and Chhangte, who will now miss the grand finalé. 3-0. #INDvPAK 🇮🇳— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) September 12, 2018
"Credit to both the associations and countries, we didn't let politics interfere," India coach Stephen Constantine said after the match. "We came to play football today and I'm very happy today."
After a goalless first-half, Manvir Singh scored his first in the 49th minute only to double the score-line twenty minutes later. Substitute Sumeet Passi sealed the fate of the match in the 83rd minute. For Pakistan, Hassan Bashir reduced the margin in the 88th minute.
If Chhangte could have kept his calm last season, he would have scored way more than he did. I hope the coach talks to him about this. https://t.co/xGby6Uzw23— Anmol Juneja (@anmoljuneja1994) September 12, 2018