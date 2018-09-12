SAFF Cup 2018: Brace by Manvir Singh helps India oust Pakistan, make final

Dhaka, September 12: Two strikes from magical Manvir Singh and an opportunistic header from substitute Sumeet Passi helped defending champions India breeze past Pakistan 3-1 to romp into the final of the SAFF Suzuki Cup 2018 at the Bangabandhu Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday (September 12).
After a goalless first-half, Manvir scored his first in the 49th minute only to double the score-line twenty minutes later. Substitute Passi sealed the fate of the match in the 83rd minute. For Pakistan, Hassan Bashir reduced the margin in the 88th minute.
FT 🇮🇳3-1🇵🇰— SAFF Suzuki Cup (@SAFFSuzukiCup) September 12, 2018
3 games, 3 wins.
With two goals from Manvir Singh and a late strike from Sumit Passi, defending champions India beat arch-rivals Pakistan to make it to the #SAFFSuzukiCup 2018 final! pic.twitter.com/OfnnmPTXeR
India will now meet Maldives in the summit clash on September 15 (Saturday). Maldives defefated Nepal 3-0 in the other semi-final.
The first goal came off a brilliant counter-attack. Ashique Kuruniyan, relying on his signature pace, ran past everyone down the left and unleashed a low cross which was delightfully tapped in by Manvir.
If that was good, the second goal was even better.
Good job on the big step to the Cup, boys. Use this win as the launch to the final. Will be backing you all the way! #INDvPAK #SAFFSuzukiCup— Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) September 12, 2018
Lalliazuala Chhangte, who replaced Nikhil Poojary in the 68th minute, made an immediate impact as India doubled the lead. He made a blistering run down the middle of the pitch, sidestepped two defenders and passed it to Vinit Rai. The midfielder, on turn, rolled it to Manvir, who blasted it home from the top of the box.
However, following a challenge, Manvir was taken off and Stephen Constantine replaced him with Sumeet Passi.
The former AIFF Academy cadet took less than a minute to join the party as he found the target in the 83rd. Ashique, the architect of the first goal, made an identical run down the flank to deliver it for Passi, who headed home clinically from the far post.
85’ RED Cards: India and Pakistan are down to ten men after a coming together between Ali and Chhangte, who will now miss the grand finalé. 3-0. #INDvPAK 🇮🇳— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) September 12, 2018
However, India received a blow as Chhangte was given marching orders for an off-the-ball challenge on Mohsin Ali. Mohsin was also red-carded for his challenge.
Earlier, India had the first opportunity of the game in the 10th minute itself but that time Manvir wasn't able to connect Ashique's perfect cross.
Seasoned Pakistan goalkeeper Yusuf Butt also came up with some spectacular saves to keep the Indians at bay in the first-half - the most notable being his save to deny Subhashish Bose's volley off an Anirudh Thapa corner.
India survived a scare in the 39th minute when Pakistan earned an indirect free-kick at the edge of the six-yard box but Goalkeeper Vishal Kaith came up with back to back saves to deny Pakistan.
Match result: India 3 (Manvir Singh 49, 69; Sumeet Passi 83) bt Pakistan 1 (Hassan Bashir 88)
Source: AIFF Media