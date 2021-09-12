Salah 100: Liverpool striker joins Premier League century club

London, Sept. 12: Mohamed Salah has become the latest Premier League centurion after scoring his 100th goal in the English top flight.
The Liverpool forward achieved the feat when he found the net in the 20th minute of the Reds' showdown with Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday.
His close-range finish from Trent Alexander-Arnold's low cross gave Liverpool a 1-0 advantage.
Salah is the 30th different player to hit 100 goals since the Premier League began in 1992.
He is also the first to reach the milestone since Jamie Vardy brought up his ton in Leicester City's victory over Crystal Palace in July 2020.
The Egypt international has taken 162 matches to reach triple figures in the Premier League; a tally only bettered by Alan Shearer, Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero and Thierry Henry.
Salah is the fourth player to hit the ton while at Liverpool, after Robbie Fowler, Michael Owen and Steven Gerrard. His first two Premier League goals came during a spell at Chelsea.
Jurgen Klopp's attacking talisman has been the most prolific scorer since his return to the English top flight from Roma in 2017, with 98 goals.
A two-time Golden Boot winner in England, his tally of 32 goals during his maiden campaign at Anfield remains a record for a Premier League season spanning 38 matches.
He was on target in 24 games of 2017-18 – another record – while also outscoring three teams; the first player to do so.
When scoring against Norwich City last month, he also became the first Premier League player to find the net on the opening day of five successive seasons.