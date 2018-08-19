Salah and Becker convinced Ragnar Klavan to leave

Bengaluru, August 19: After spending two seasons with Liverpool and appearing over 50 matches for the Anfield side, defender Ragnar Klavan has finally made a move to Italy with Cagliari for regular football.
The 32-year-old defender joined Liverpool back in 2016 from Augsburg in a cut-price deal of £1.8m and only played an intermittent role in the two years.
The defender was way down the pecking order at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp holding the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Lovren, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez to pick from at centre-back, as well as promising youngster Nat Phillips.
Thus the veteran defender chose to jump the ship to have more football and following his £2m move to Serie A minnows Cagliari, the defender has now suggested Mohamed Salah, Alisson and Dejan Lovren all played a big role in helping him make the decision to swap Liverpool for Cagliari.
"I had offers from several teams, including in other countries, but Cagliari really wanted me," he told Sky Sport Italia.
"Darijo Srna advised me to come here, as I talked to him via Dejan Lovren. Other Liverpool teammates like Alisson, Salah and Lucas Leiva all spoke highly of Serie A.
"I’m certain we’ll do great things here and I am really fired up. The city is wonderful and so are the fans, I can’t wait to get started."
After having a distinguished career all over the world with spells in Germany, Netherlands, Norway and England as well as his native Estonia, the 32-year-old will now face a new challenge on his front at Italy.
Klavan became the fifth player to leave Liverpool this summer in a permanent deal following the exit of Emre Can, Jon Flanagan, Danny Ward and Jordan Williams.
The defender now is expected to be a regular starter in Cagliari's line-up who only narrowly avoided relegation from Serie A last season, finishing four points clear of 18th-placed Crotone to assure safety.