Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Salah shares Golden Boot with Mane and Aubameyang

By Opta
Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane - cropped

London, May 12: Mohamed Salah has shared the Premier League's Golden Boot award with Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Manchester City edge Liverpool to retain Premier League title | Premier League 2018-19: How the final day unfolded

Salah went into the final day of the season two clear of the chasing pack but he failed to find the net as Manchester City retained the title ahead of the Reds.

The Egypt star could not match his incredible return of 32 Premier League goals from last term, but 22 was enough to share the award with two fellow Africans.

Aubameyang hit a double in Arsenal's 3-1 win at Burnley while Mane scored both Liverpool goals in their 2-0 home win against Wolves on Sunday.

Salah follows players including Harry Kane, Robin van Persie, Thierry Henry, Michael Owen and Alan Shearer in winning the award in successive seasons.

City's record goalscorer Sergio Aguero ended the season on 21 goals after scoring his side's equaliser at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Two-time Golden Boot winner Kane again had a season heavily disrupted by injury, with the Tottenham striker bidding to recover from an ankle problem in time for the Champions League final against Liverpool on June 1.

Ederson and Alisson were level on 20 clean sheets apiece going into the final day but Liverpool shut out Wolves while City conceded at Brighton, meaning the Reds goalkeeper won his first Golden Glove.

Golden Boot final standings:

Mohamed Salah 22, Sadio Mane 22, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 22, Sergio Aguero 21, Jamie Vardy 18, Harry Kane 17, Raheem Sterling 17, Eden Hazard 16.

Golden Glove final standings:

Alisson 21, Ederson 20, Kepa Arrizabalaga 14, Jordan Pickford 14, Hugo Lloris 12.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: BRN 1 - 3 ARS
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, May 12, 2019, 22:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 12, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue