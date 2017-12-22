Sam Allardyce eyes Tomkins reunion at Everton

Bengaluru, December 22: Everton manager Sam Allardyce wants to sign one of his favourite players James Tomkins in the January transfer window.
The Everton boss has worked like magic for Everton having eased relegation fears by leading the Toffees to four wins and a draw since replacing Ronald Koeman.
The the former England boss wants to build for the future with centre-back Tomkins whom he managed for four years at West Ham.
Tomkins, 28, was sold by West Ham to Crystal Palace in a £10million deal in July last year.
The South London club are expected to ask for double the fee they paid the Hammers. However, Roy Hodgson will be keen to hold onto the defender in order to keep his club secure, come the end of the season.
Hodgson's Crystal Palace have turned their season around to some extent in impressive fashion lately, and Tomkins has featured in their last three games, during which they have taken seven points and kept a clean sheet away at Leicester City last weekend.
It will be interesting to see whether Allardyce is willing to give a pursuit the green light given that Tomkins is not the youngest player and has perhaps not quite kicked on as well as many expected when he was coming through the ranks at West Ham.
Meanwhile Everton and Arsenal target Steven N’Zonzi has been spotted at Gatwick Airport, fuelling talk of a return to the Premier League.
The former Stoke and Blackburn midfielder has already told Sevilla that he wants a move following his heated row with the manager.
N’Zonzi, who turned 29 last Friday, allegedly fell out with Sevilla boss Eduardo Berizzo following the 3-3 draw with Liverpool.