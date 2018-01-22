Samir Nasri set for surprise move to West Ham United

Bengaluru, January 22: Former Manchester City star Samir Nasri could make a surprise return to Premier League after reports have emerged that the Frenchman is a target for West Ham United.
The 30-year-old was deemed surplus to requirements after new boss Pep Guardiola's arrival last season and was sent on a season-long loan to Spain with Sevilla.
The France international registered three assists and three goals in 31 appearances for Sevilla last season. He joined City's pre-season tour this season to the United States but despite having played was told that he is not on Guardiola's plan thus he moved to Turkey after six years at the Etihad.
However, he hasn't settled well over there as the club is now battling for survival in the top division and the relegation-threatened side is also is in the midst of financial crisis.
Nasri who reportedly is the top earner of the side has now been told that the club can not pay his hefty fee at the moment and put the 30-year-old up for sale. And it is now believed that a return to England is his main ambition.
Board member Cumhur Arici told the Dogan news agency in Turkey: "A clear decision has been made for a parting of the ways with Nasri.
"His manager will come and negotiations will be made on the subject of money owed and we will part company."
West Ham have dodged the relegation fight and currently sit 11th in the table after Moyes's arrival. However, the former Manchester United manager is reportedly looking for a creative attacker in the market and is reportedly after the former Arsenal player as he thinks Nasri's previous experience of Premier League could come in handy for them.
Apart from Nasri, West Ham have reportedly also proposed a loan move for Inter Milan's Joao Mario while they have also asked about Bologna's Adam Masina.