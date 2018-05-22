Sanchez admits to struggling at United

Bengaluru, May 22: Alexis Sanchez has accepted the fact that he has struggled to cope with Jose Mourinho's system since joining the Old Trafford side in January. Sanchez joined United in a swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Emirates, a deal that made him the Premier League’s highest-paid player at around £500,000-a-week.
The Chilean during the Gunners days had been one of the best players of the league and fans were expecting a similar immediate impact from him at Old Trafford.
However, netting just three times and assisting five times in 18 appearances for Manchester United, he has done everything but to prove his value.
United finished 19 points behind Manchester City while they lost to underdog Sevilla in the Champions League round of 16. Last week they also squandered their chance to win the only silverware this season, the FA Cup, as they lost to Chelsea 1-0.
Quickly after the final whistle, the Red Devils fans started to point fingers towards the attacker and Sanchez now acknowledging the fact has admitted that he is yet to prove his position at Old Trafford.
“I think that in every game I’ve played in I’ve maybe found it hard to adapt to the style of play and I’ve been getting to know my team-mates.
However, the 29-year-old furthermore suggested that he is slowly getting used to the style of play under Mourinho and pretty much optimistic about his future as he believes United are the biggest club in the country.
The Chilean claimed he expects United to take a huge jump forward in the Premier League and the Champions League next term and emphasized those are the trophies he’s concentrated on winning.
“I believe we need to improve in all aspects. We need to be focused and concentrated in the big games and the same in the so-called lesser games too. That’s what the great sides do and I think United are a great side, so that’s what we need to do.
“Manchester United is a massive club that always aspires to win big trophies and that is what I’m trying to make happen. I want to try and keep improving so we can see the club winning trophies.
“I believe that United really is a very big club on a worldwide scale and even more so in England where it’s the biggest. They always want to win and to be fighting on all fronts and that’s the reason I wanted to come here.
“I also had some great players alongside me at Barcelona, some highly experienced guys who had great quality. I think that United are not too dissimilar as a club to them in their size and stature.
“However, we still have areas where we can improve, and we can do this day-to-day and a game-to-game basis,” Sanchez said.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.