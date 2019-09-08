Sancho or Havertz- who is more suited to Liverpool?

Bengaluru, September 8: Bundesliga has always been the home to some amazing young talents. In recent years, the top tier of German football has forged a reputation as the place to go for young players looking to develop. Right now, some amazing youngsters are in the headlines on a regular basis in Bundesliga and two of them that excites the world the most are Kai Havertz and Jadon Sancho.
Liverpool, under Jurgen Klopp, have improved by leaps and bounds and are once again a feared name across Europe. After many years of struggle and mediocrity, the Reds have improved in all aspects, but they still look a side very much in progress. Klopp gave the Reds their sixth Champions League title last season but lost the Premier League by just a solitary point to Manchester City.
With Klopp's strong alliance and network back in his homeland Germany, it is not a big surprise to see both of Bundesliga's most talented youngsters strongly linked with Liverpool.
Both Havertz and Sancho have been named as possible transfer targets for the Reds in future but it would be a miracle if they actually land both considering they already have a strong squad and both of the two players would want regular first-team action.
It was Sancho who broke the trend for English young players to move abroad at a young stage in their career as he could not break into the first-team of Manchester City. He is already one of the key players at Borussia Dortmund at a mere age of 19 with a total of 60 appearances to his name already.
Sancho is a regular for The Black and Yellows under Lucien Favre and is already one of the standout players in Bundesliga. His 12 goals and 14 assists a key part of Dortmund's title charge that ultimately fell just short of the line.
On the other hand, Kai Havertz, who is just nine months older than Sancho, has already more than 100 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen to his name and is by far the most talented German player of the next generation. Under Peter Bosz, Havertz has taken his game to a new level and is already the key player of Leverkusen.
The German youngster is still just 20 but is already going into his fourth Bundesliga season as a professional, having enjoyed his finest campaign so far in 2018/19, registering 17 goals and three assists.
If Liverpool do need to make a choice between Havertz and Sancho, it should be Havertz due to a number of reasons. First of all, Bayer Leverkusen is far off Borussia Dortmund as a team and it will be less difficult to prompt the Die Werkself to sell their priced asset and Havertz could even cost a bit lesser than Sancho who has signed a new deal at Signal Iduna Park. However, Sancho being an Englishman, would be a bit easier to convince though.
Sancho plays predominantly as a winger on mostly the right flank and Liverpool have Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane on their two wings and both of them are at the peak of their careers both aged 27.
Sancho's growth and opportunities at Anfield will be hard to get with Salah occupying his position which means he might have to shift in a more central role or Salah being played in a different role but it is not at all likely. Salah is one of the best players in the world right now and there is no way Klopp would want to affect his natural game.
Havertz, on the other hand, is a quite a versatile player and has played in a range of positions. Even though he mostly played as a right winger in his early days, he plays as a number ten of late and there is surely a room for a creative midfielder at Anfield as Coutinho's void is yet to be filled.
Havertz is technically gifted along with being physically strong with a frame of 6 ft 2 in and also either footed, he looks like the ideal Klopp with his versatility adding more value. Also, he is quite agile and in fact he was the fastest player in Bundesliga last season. In conclusion, we can say that despite Sancho being immensely talented, Havertz looks like the more suited player for Liverpool.