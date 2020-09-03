Tonali turned down Barcelona and Man Utd to join Milan – Cellino

Milan, September 3: Sandro Tonali turned down Barcelona and Manchester United because he wanted to join Milan, according to Brescia president Massimo Cellino.
Tonali is a three-time Italy international and starred for Brescia in 2019-20, although they were relegated from Serie A.
The 20-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Inter, but is now set to join Milan.
Cellino said Tonali was eager to join Milan despite offers from Barcelona and United.
"In January we received an offer of €65million from Barcelona. Not later than 10 days ago we received an offer of 10 million higher than Milan's from Manchester United," he told Top Calcio 24.
"But the boy was determined to go to the Rossoneri."
Cellino added: "I know that [Antonio] Conte has thought a lot about Tonali, but I was also convinced that he was going to Inter.
"But at a certain point the boy didn't want to hear anything anymore and went to Milan."