Santi Cazorla ready to give it all for Xavi's Al Sadd

Bengaluru/Doha, August 11: Spanish playmaker Santi Cazorla, who joined Al Sadd recently, says his aim is to win everything for the reigning Qatar Stars League (QSL) champions.
The 35-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the Doha-based team, where he re-united with compatriot Xavi Hernandez, who currently coaches Al Sadd after ending his playing career at the club
Cazorla joined Al Sadd from Villarreal, having played for the La Liga side the last two seasons after six years with Premier League club Arsenal.
"It's a great honour to be be part of Al Sadd. We've to try to win everything, all the titles. I'll try my best every day to help the team," Cazorla was quoted as saying by the club website.
Cazorla, who has won 81 international caps for Spain was candid while admittig that he was excited to be teaming up with Xavi, who played a key role in him signing for Al Sadd.
"Xavi was very important in my decision to come to Qatar. He was my reference when he was a player, and I'm sure he'll be the same as a coach," added Cazorla who hit the straps straight and joined the team in their training session.
📸 Santi Cazorla took part in the training session on Sunday @19SCazorla #AlSadd #QNBStarsLeague pic.twitter.com/yQuT5IQLiN— AlSadd S.C | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) August 9, 2020
In addition to the QSL, Cazorla is also expected to figure in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League, where Al Sadd will resume their Group D campaign against the UAE's Al Ain on September 15.
Al Sadd had registered a win and a draw before the competition was suspended in mid March after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
In a stellar club-career, Cazorla plied his trade in Spain for almost seven seasons across two spells at the Yellow Submarine whilst also representing Recreativo de Huelva and Malaga.
Earlier, there were rumours that Cazorla might return to Arsenal, where his career was plagued by injuries, with an achilles problem keeping him stuck on the sidelines for almost two years.
But his proximity to Xavi more or less helped him in finalising the deal with former AFC Champions League winners Al Sadd.
With Qatar set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Cazorla was all praise for the country's infrastructure.
"Qatar has everything, and I think it's the best place to try and play another World Cup," added Cazorla who had played for La Furia Roja at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.