Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sarri hopes for Chelsea stay and Premier League title

By Opta
Maurizio Sarri

London, April 28: Maurizio Sarri said he wants to stay on as Chelsea head coach, but warned it may take another couple of seasons for his side to challenge for the Premier League title.

Sarri has come under increasing pressure during his maiden campaign in the Premier League, with Chelsea winning just three of their last seven top-flight matches.

But Sarri's Chelsea still occupy fourth place in the table and are through to the Europa League semi-finals, where Eintracht Frankfurt await, and the former Napoli boss believes he is the right man to close the gap on Liverpool and Manchester City – which currently stands at 24 and 22 points respectively – over the coming seasons.

"I am sure that, in two seasons, we will be able to be close to them," he told reporters ahead of Chelsea's trip to Manchester United on Sunday.

"But I am not sure that, in two seasons, we will be able to be better than them."

Sarri has had to constantly fend off questions regarding his future, but the Italian is determined to continue in the Premier League and deliver the success craved by supporters, having come close to ending Juventus' stronghold of the Serie A title during his time in Naples.

"The Premier League is wonderful and I want to remain in the Premier League," he said. "I want to remain at Chelsea, because the level is very, very high. The atmosphere in the stadiums is really fantastic. And so, it's a wonderful championship. I'd like to remain here.

"When I arrived in Naples, Napoli were, in the table the season before, 24 points from Juventus. In the first season we arrived to nine points from Juventus, second season to six points, third season to four points.

"For us it was impossible to cover completely the gap, but at the end of the third season, we were very close to doing it.

"In Naples I was able to have in every season about 60 training sessions only for the defensive line. Here I had about 11 or 12 on the defensive line , so there is a big difference. Probably I needed time to get used to English football."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: BAR 1 - 0 LEV
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, April 28, 2019, 5:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 28, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue