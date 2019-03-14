Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sarri not worried Zidane could tempt Hazard to Real Madrid

By Opta
Chelsea star Eden Hazard has been long linked with Real Madrid
Chelsea star Eden Hazard has been long linked with Real Madrid

London, March 14: Eden Hazard remains focused on Chelsea, according to team-mate Willian, with Maurizio Sarri unconcerned by reports the Belgian could be a transfer target for Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane's return to the Santiago Bernabeu has promoted fresh speculation Madrid could move for Hazard at the end of the season.

Hazard's Chelsea contract is set to expire in 2020 and Sarri has previously urged the attacker, who has regularly hinted at his interest in joining Madrid, to make a decision over his future.

Chelsea's situation is complicated by a two-window transfer ban while Madrid president Florentino Perez has indicated Paris Saint-Germain forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will be targets to add to Zidane's squad, but Sarri will not lose sleep over renewed Hazard speculation.

"I don't know. You'll have to ask Hazard, I think," Sarri told reporters. "At the moment, I didn't speak with Eden about Zidane, so I don't know.

"I am not worried because you know very well my opinion: I want in my team only the players who want to play for Chelsea, so I cannot be worried."

Left-back Emerson Palmieri has said Chelsea players are "afraid" of the prospect Hazard - who has scored 13 goals and set up a further 11 in the Premier League this season - could leave.

Speaking ahead of the Europa League tie against Dynamo Kiev, Willian said Hazard has not spoken about his future with his team-mates.

"It's a difficult question. First of all, I hope he stays with us," Willian said when asked about Hazard. "But in football, you never know what can happen.

"Of course, Eden is a fantastic player, one of the best players in the world. He's my friend, one of the best players I've played with in my whole career. I just have to say I hope he stays with us. That's it.

"No doubt, he's focused here. Of course, he wants to play, he wants to help us win something this season. He's never said something about Real Madrid or stuff like this. He just wants to continue to play for Chelsea."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 1:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 14, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue