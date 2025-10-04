Simran, Nishad, at the opposite ends of the emotion spectrum, wax lyrical about “home gold” at WPAC New Delhi

Football Savinho Thanks Pep Guardiola For Support Following Manchester City Contract Extension Until 2031 Savinho has extended his contract with Manchester City until 2031, expressing gratitude towards Pep Guardiola for his support. The young winger aims to continue developing under Guardiola's guidance. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 4, 2025, 2:04 [IST]

Manchester City has extended Savinho's contract until 2031, with an option for another year. The Brazilian winger, who joined from Troyes last year, had a contract until 2029. This extension secures his future at the club amid interest from Tottenham. Pep Guardiola expressed his desire for Savinho to remain at City for many years.

Last season, Savinho was instrumental in City's success. He created 64 chances, second only to Bernardo Silva's 70. His dribbling skills were also impressive, with Jeremy Doku being the only player surpassing his 86 successful dribbles. Savinho's versatility allowed Guardiola to use him effectively on both wings.

Upon signing the new deal, Savinho shared his excitement about continuing at Manchester City. "I am incredibly proud to be able to sign this new contract with City," he said. "It's a very special feeling to know that Pep and the club have placed such faith in me." He is eager to keep learning and improving under Guardiola's guidance.

During his first season at the Etihad Stadium, Savinho made 48 appearances across all competitions. He scored three goals and provided 13 assists, showcasing his potential as a key player for the team. His renewal follows recent contract extensions of other City players like Erling Haaland and Ruben Dias.

Director of football Hugo Viana praised Savinho's abilities and potential. "Savinho is still very young, but he has already demonstrated that he possesses the qualities needed to become a truly outstanding player," Viana stated. He emphasized that Savinho's attributes make his future prospects limitless.

Expressing gratitude towards the club and its staff, Savinho promised dedication to help Manchester City achieve more success. "From the moment I first arrived, I have loved my time at City," he said. "I want to thank everyone here for their help so far, and I promise that I will give everything."

The extension of Savinho's contract reflects Manchester City's commitment to nurturing young talent. With Guardiola's mentorship and support from the club, Savinho is poised for further growth as a player in the coming years.