Football Brian Schmetzer Highlights Importance Of Sounders' Leagues Cup Triumph Amidst Challenges Following their Leagues Cup victory, Brian Schmetzer asserts that the achievements of the Seattle Sounders should not be overlooked. The team secured a decisive win against Inter Miami, showcasing key performances and reflecting on their journey in MLS. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 1, 2025, 20:11 [IST]

Seattle Sounders manager Brian Schmetzer emphasised the importance of his and owner Adrian Hanauer's achievements after their Leagues Cup victory. Alex Roldan was instrumental, scoring once and assisting twice, leading the Sounders to a 3-0 win over Inter Miami. Despite Luis Suarez creating opportunities in the second half, Miami couldn't capitalise, resulting in frustration at the end. Suarez might face repercussions for allegedly spitting at a Seattle staff member.

The Sounders celebrated their ninth trophy since joining MLS, marking their first silverware in three years. Reflecting on this success, Schmetzer acknowledged the club's journey from its USL beginnings to MLS prominence. "The success that [Hanauer] and I have built should not be discounted," Schmetzer stated post-match. He credited Hanauer's vision and behind-the-scenes efforts for elevating the team.

Schmetzer highlighted the dedication of everyone involved with the club, from coaches to fans, saying they all deserved this victory. "It's been 20-some odd years since I've been with the club," he noted, reflecting on his long association with Seattle Sounders. The triumph was a testament to the collective effort of the organisation.

Lionel Messi attempted five shots and made seven dribbles but couldn't lead Miami to what would have been his 47th career trophy. Miami head coach Javier Mascherano candidly assessed their performance: "In matches like these, details are decisive." He pointed out that early mistakes cost them dearly despite dominating parts of the second half.

Mascherano admitted that conceding early goals hindered their progress. "The first few minutes cost us the game," he said. Although they created chances later, Miami couldn't recover from Seattle's lead. The heavy 3-0 defeat reflected missed opportunities and risks taken during play.

The match saw Roldan setting up goals for Osaze De Rosario and Paul Rothrock before converting an 84th-minute penalty himself. This comprehensive win underscored Seattle's dominance in crucial moments of the game.

The Sounders' victory is a significant milestone in their history, showcasing their resilience and strategic prowess on the field. As they celebrate this achievement, it underscores their commitment to excellence in football.