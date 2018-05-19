Scott Arfield kicks off Gerrard's Rangers' revolution

London, May 19: Scott Arfield marked the dawn of the new era under Steven Gerrard when the 29-year-old signed a four-year deal at the Ibrox stadium. Arfield was excited at the opportunity to work with his footballing hero, “Working for Steven Gerrard and Gary McAllister is going to be fantastic, there are exciting times ahead.”
Arfield was part of the high-flying Burnley side that finished 7th in the Premier League this season punching much above their weight.
Arfield came through the ranks at Falkirk, playing 122 games across three seasons and moved to Huddersfield town in 2010, before joining Burnley three years later. His industry, work rate and game intelligence have been impressive. The midfielder has earned 12 international caps for Canada so far.
Steven Gerrard said at the unveiling, “It is pleasing that we have been able to start our rebuilding process so quickly. Scott is the first one and I look forward to working with him and others who will be coming in to strengthen the squad.”
Arfield told RangersTV that Gerrard joining the Glasgow Giants has had a positive impact on Scottish football beyond the borders as well, “I always think in England, Scottish football doesn’t get the credit it deserves. Obviously, with someone of his stature coming up here, it’s so much more appealing for players to come up to this league. I think it enhances the situation but the history and stature of the club is already there.”
The new signing was full of praise for his manager saying, “It would have been quite easy for him to join a Lower League or bottom half Premier League club. But jumping in here just suits everyone and gives everyone a buzz.”
Steven Gerrard is likely to have his transfer business done quickly and early as Rangers gear up to start their season early, in July as they are involved in the Europa league.
