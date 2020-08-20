Football
Carson to spend second season on loan with Man City

By Peter Thompson

Manchester, August 20: Derby County goalkeeper Scott Carson will spend a second season on loan at Manchester City.

The former England international spent the 2019-20 campaign with Pep Guardiola's side as third choice keeper behind Ederson and Claudio Bravo.

City have signed the 34-year-old on for another season, so he appears to have played his last game with Championship side Derby as his contract expires in June 2021.

Carson will again provide cover for Ederson, with Zack Steffen set to be the Brazilian's understudy after the United States international returned from a loan spell with Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Former Barcelona keeper Bravo has left the Etihad Stadium after his contract expired.

Story first published: Thursday, August 20, 2020, 2:30 [IST]
