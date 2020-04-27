Football
Scout report of Eredivisie wonderkid wanted by Arsenal and Chelsea

By
Orkun Kokcu
Orkun Kokcu is a hot transfer target. Image: twitter

Kolkata, April 27: Premier League duo Arsenal and Chelsea have been provided a major boost by Dutch Eredivisie giants Feyenoord with reports claiming that the Dutch side are willing to sell Orkun Kokcu.

Dick Advocaat's side are in need to raise funds to reinforce their squad and for that, they are believed to be open to the idea of selling the Dutch-born Turkish wonderkid who is chased by a number of major clubs in Europe.

It is reported that Arsenal are long admirers of the midfielder while there is also significant interest from the likes of Chelsea as well as Borussia Dortmund. It is claimed that the Dutch club want around £23 million for the services of the 19-year-old.

Here, we take a close look at the youngster.

Position

Kokcu is predominantly a central midfielder has played a vast majority of this season at the left side of a three-man Feyenoord midfield. Strong with both feets, the midfielder is also a threat with his long-range shooting. Kocku is more of carrier of the ball and has a lot of resemblance with former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla.

Off the ball movement

A common phenomenon in teams playing three men in midfield is the freedom one of the the trio enjoys both on and off the ball and at Feyenoord, Kocku is that player. Football intelligence is something some footballers are born with and Kocku certainly ticks that box.

Passing ability

During the the 2019-20 season, Kocku has registered a passing accuracy of 84.2 per cent. He is a player who always tries different and difficult things despite his young age. Though, Kocku is far from a finished product, he looks like a great prospect for the future.

Story first published: Monday, April 27, 2020, 14:09 [IST]
