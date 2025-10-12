Sebastien Pocognoli Takes Over As Head Coach At AS Monaco After Leaving Union Saint-Gilloise

AS Monaco has announced Sebastien Pocognoli as their new head coach, succeeding Adi Hutter. The 38-year-old Belgian has committed to the club with a contract lasting until June 2027. Pocognoli arrives from Union Saint-Gilloise, where he achieved significant success, including leading them to a top-flight title and their first Champions League campaign.
Pocognoli's record at Union SG is impressive. He boasts the highest points-per-match average of 2.12 among Pro League coaches in the 21st century who have managed at least 50 games. This surpasses notable figures like Philippe Clement and Frank Vercauteren, who have averages of 1.98 and 1.94, respectively.
Monaco's recent form has been less than stellar, winning only one of their last five matches across all competitions. This poor run contributed to the departure of Adi Hutter. Pocognoli will aim to reverse this trend when he makes his debut in the dugout against Angers in Ligue 1 next Saturday.
The former Belgium international made headlines by leading Union SG to a remarkable 3-1 victory over PSV in their Champions League opener. Under his guidance, the team currently tops the Belgian domestic league after ten matches.
Pocognoli's appointment brings hope for Monaco fans eager for a turnaround in fortunes. His track record suggests he could be the catalyst needed for improvement. As he steps into this new role, expectations are high for him to replicate his past successes on a larger stage.