Seedorf is all praise for Zidane

Kolkata, June 5: Former Dutch midfielder Clarence Seedorf has huge respect for Zinedine Zidane for his good work at Real Madrid and his recent decision to leave the club.
During Zidane's tenure at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid won nine trophies including three UEFA Champions League trophies in a row.
Just a few days after winning the 2018 UCL trophy, Zidane decided to step down from the managerial role citing the team needs a change.
"I take my hat off to Zidane for all that he has done and for the decision he has taken. His experience has convinced him that it was the right moment and that should be respected," Seedorf told Marca daily on the sidelines of the recent legends match between Real Madrid and Arsenal, where Seedorf played for the former, a match which the whites won 2-1.
In February, Seedorf, who had a decade-long stint with Serie giants AC Milan had taken the managerial role of struggling Spanish La Liga club Deportivo de La Coruna for the remainder of the season. Despite improving their performances, the team got relegated and after the end of the season and Seedorf left the club.
With Real Madrid’s managerial post up for the grabs, Seedorf was asked if he was interested to take on that big responsibility.
"It would be an honour for me to coach Real Madrid, but I'm not going to say things that could create controversy. The club needs calm in order to take the best decision," the former Dutch star added.
While there are rumours that Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo could also leave the club soon, Seedorf wishes it does not happen.
"As a Madridista, I would like Cristiano to stay, he is a decisive player and he is physically good. He has doubts about whether to stay or not, but everyone must have time to make decisions. In any case, an effort must be made for Ronaldo because there are no players like him every year,” the 42-year-old opined.
