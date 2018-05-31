Zinedine Zidane quits as Real Madrid coach after leading them to 3 straight Champions League titles

Madrid, May 31: Zinedine Zidane has stepped down as the Real Madrid coach after leading the club to three straight Champions League crowns.
Zidane, a former France international who won the World Cup in 1998, announced his decision at an impromptu press conference in Madrid on Thursday (May 31).
Zidane at Madrid 😍— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 31, 2018
(player & coach combined)
UEFA Champions League
🏆🏆🏆🏆
UEFA Super Cup
🏆🏆🏆
Club World Cup
🏆🏆
Spanish Super Cup
🏆🏆🏆
Liga
🏆🏆
Intercontinental Cup
🏆#UCL #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/kry1q2SquE
Zidane, 45, a Real Madrid 'B' coach as well, took over the first team in January 2016 after the dismissal of Rafa Benitez. In his first season in-charge of the club, Real won the UCL after edging Atletico Madrid in a penalty shootout. Zidane would go on to repeat that feat in 2017 against Juventus and in 2018 against Liverpool. In 2017, Real Madrid also won the La Liga title.
Shortly after Real Madrid president Florentino Perez spoke about the agenda of the press conference, Zidane confirmed his decision to quit. "I love this club and the president who gave me the chance to play for this club and manage the club of my dreams," Zidane told reporters. "But everything changes and that's why I've taken the decision to leave."
Zidane, wow. Like never ever saw that coming. pic.twitter.com/21tqIUtwds— whybird (@whybird82) May 31, 2018
Zidane felt after three UCL titles, the club needed a new face to guide the squad. "First for me, the squad, the club I think it's a bit of a weird moment but an important one that is good for everyone," he said. "What I think is that this team needs to continue winning but I think it needs a change, a different voice, another methodology and that's why I took this decision.
"We always want more and more, I couldn't ask for more from these players but now is the time for them to have a different voice in the changing room."
#Zidane: "I love this club but it is the moment for changes, this team needs changes." #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/wEP3jbHc6r— Halkbet (@halkbet_eng) May 31, 2018
Zidane made it clear that he's not looking for another coaching role any time soon and hinted at a possible return to Madrid in a different capacity. "Like I told the president it could be a 'see you soon' because Madrid has given me everything," he added. "I will still be close to the club but this decision is a clear one that might not make sense to some people but it is the moment to make a change, for the players as well. I'm not going to coach another team right now. I'm not looking for another team."
Club president Perez admitted he was shocked as everyone to believe that Zidane was leaving. "This was a totally unexpected decision and today is a sad day for me and for everyone who works for this club," he said. "When he says he's taken a decision though, we have to accept it. I tried to convince him but I know how it is. He knows he has all our love and support.
Asked what had changed over the past four months, Zidane says nothing has change. It’s just a natural fatigue. He wasn’t thinking like this in February. Says he’s ‘tired’ of managing.— Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) May 31, 2018
"One can't be prepared for something like this. We must thank him for his care and passion for Real Madrid over these years. The only thing I want to say is 'hasta pronto' because I know he will return, maybe after a rest."
Zidane resigns as head coach, Cristiano Ronaldo is in talks with PSG, Manchester United wants Gareth Bale. Real Madrid, right now. pic.twitter.com/6p0ex7iO4p— Oh My Goal (@OhMyGoal_US) May 31, 2018
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.