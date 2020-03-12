Football
BREAKING NEWS: Leicester City isolate three players showing coronavirus symptoms

By Dom Farrell
LCFC_cropped

London, March 12: Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed three of his players have shown symptoms of coronavirus and have been isolated from their team-mates.

Speaking at a news conference ahead of this weekend's scheduled Premier League match against Watford, Rodgers explained the club had acted as a precaution against the potential spread of COVID-19.

"We've had a few players that have shown symptoms and signs [of the coronavirus]," Rodgers told the media on Thursday.

"We've followed procedures and [as a precaution] they have been kept away from the squad.

"Working in football, it's about having that agility to move with what’s happening in football. We're guided by football and federations. We have to press on with our work and prepare as normal."

Story first published: Thursday, March 12, 2020, 20:00 [IST]
