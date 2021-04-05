Serge Aurier set to leave Tottenham Hotspur: Should Mourinho let him leave?

Bengaluru, April 5: Tottenham Hotspur are bracing for another important transfer window this summer. Mourinho wants to continue the transition that started last year and that may see not only a couple of incomings but also several exits as well.
As per rumours, one player who could be put in the market is right-back Serge Aurier who is attracting interests from his former club and manager Mauricio Pochettino.
Aurier's season so far
The 28-year-old was linked with a potential exit this summer following the arrival of Matt Doherty from Wolves. However, Spurs look to have done the right thing by sticking with him for the ongoing campaign. Aurier has been a regular at right-back since the latter half of the season, having performed much better than Matt Doherty.
However, the right-back also has struggled with consistency and injuries and only at times has done well when given the opportunity. He has played 21 games across all competitions so far scoring twice and assisting once. He has averaged 2.8 tackles, 0.9 interceptions, 2.4 clearances, 1.7 shots, 0.9 key passes per game in the Premier League.
Transfer fee and linkup
Aurier will be out of contract in 2022 and Spurs reportedly have set an asking price of around €12m for the 28-year-old. Pochettino who signed him four years back from PSG reportedly wants him back at Paris for a cut-price deal given he has just one reliable right-back option in Roma loanee Alessandro Florenzi. Aurier earlier hinted that he is open to returning to Paris hence, this move is very much feasible. However, talks are still at an early stage and it remains to be seen how the situation actually pans out.
Should Mourinho let him go?
Aurier has been a much better performer than Doherty this season and considering only the sporting perspective, letting him go off the side does not seem to be a reasonable move. However, rather than seeing him depart the club for free next season recouping some of the transfer fees this summer absolutely makes sense.
Furthermore, his departure from the side could pave the way for Mourinho to bring in a few fresh faces in the defensive unit and he could be an upgrade in the current line-up.