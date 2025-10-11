Football Serge Gnabry Downplays 'Form Of My Life' Claims After Scoring For Germany After scoring in Germany's 4-0 victory over Luxembourg, Serge Gnabry stated that claims of being in the form of his life are exaggerated. He expressed satisfaction with his performance while acknowledging room for improvement. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 5:43 [IST]

myKhel Team

Serge Gnabry played down suggestions that he is in peak form after scoring in Germany's 4-0 victory over Luxembourg. Despite an early disallowed goal due to a handball by Nick Woltemade, Gnabry found the net in the second half. This win propelled Germany to the top of World Cup qualifying Group A. Gnabry has scored twice in three qualifying matches, including a goal against Northern Ireland.Gnabry has also been performing well for Bayern Munich this season. He has scored three goals and provided six assists across 15 matches, including appearances at the Club World Cup. His assist tally is tied with Michael Olise for the most at Bayern. Despite these achievements, Gnabry feels that calling it the best form of his career is overstated. "Form of my life is a bit exaggerated. I'm having a good start to the season," he stated.

Nagelsmann's Praise for Defensive Efforts

Gnabry attributes his current success to confidence and consistency rather than any changes in his approach. "It did me good to score again today. I've often said that I didn't change anything. It's self-confidence, especially with the way we're playing at Bayern at the moment," he explained. He acknowledges that performance can fluctuate but is pleased with his current form.Julian Nagelsmann praised Gnabry's overall performance, highlighting his defensive contributions as well as offensive skills. "He had a very good performance," Nagelsmann commented after the match against Luxembourg. "It was very important that he also tracks back and defends transitions; you need that even against Luxembourg. Serge did that very well."In the match against Luxembourg, Gnabry accumulated 0.33 expected goals from four shots and won all four of his duels. As Germany prepares for their next match against Northern Ireland, who are second in the group, Gnabry's form will be crucial.Germany's convincing win over Luxembourg reflects their strong position in World Cup qualifying Group A. With players like Gnabry contributing both offensively and defensively, they are well-positioned for future challenges in the campaign.