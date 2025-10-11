Serge Gnabry Downplays 'Form Of My Life' Claims After Scoring For Germany

Serge Gnabry played down suggestions that he is in peak form after scoring in Germany's 4-0 victory over Luxembourg. Despite an early disallowed goal due to a handball by Nick Woltemade, Gnabry found the net in the second half. This win propelled Germany to the top of World Cup qualifying Group A. Gnabry has scored twice in three qualifying matches, including a goal against Northern Ireland.Gnabry has also been performing well for Bayern Munich this season. He has scored three goals and provided six assists across 15 matches, including appearances at the Club World Cup. His assist tally is tied with Michael Olise for the most at Bayern. Despite these achievements, Gnabry feels that calling it the best form of his career is overstated. "Form of my life is a bit exaggerated. I'm having a good start to the season," he stated.