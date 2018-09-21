Football

Sergio Aguero signs Man City contract extension until 2021

By
Manchester City's record goal-scorer Sergio Aguero

Manchester, September 21: Sergio Aguero has signed a one-year contract extension at Manchester City that ties him to the Premier League champions until 2021.

Aguero is City's all-time leading goalscorer with 204 strikes and is in his eighth season at the club, having joined from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

The Argentina international, who was rumoured to be set to leave the club, expressed his satisfaction at signing a deal that would see him celebrate a decade at the club when it expires.

"I am happy for this additional year," said Aguero in a statement.

"My idea was being here for 10 years. I've been here for seven years, it's going to be 10 when the contract expires.

"This was the main reason I signed. I'm very happy because they have treated my very well since the first day I got here. I'm very happy with everything that involves the club, my team-mates, the staff and the management team."

City's director of football, Txiki Begiristain, added: "We are delighted that Sergio is extending his stay at Manchester City.

"He has been so important to this Club since his arrival in 2011 and he remains at the forefront of what we are want to achieve in the coming years.

"We are fortunate to have had one of the best strikers in the world at our Club for so many years and I'm sure our supporters will be thrilled with this news."

    Story first published: Friday, September 21, 2018, 13:40 [IST]
