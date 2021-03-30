Aguero to leave Man City at end of season

London, March 30: Sergio Aguero will leave Manchester City at the end of the 2020-21 campaign, the club have confirmed.
Aguero is the club's record goalscorer with 257 goals and will bring to an end a glittering 10-year stint at the club when his contract expires in June.
He joined from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has gone on to cement his position as one of the club's greatest ever players.
The Argentina international has won four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and five EFL Cups at City.
He is likely to win a fifth English top-flight crown this season, with City 14 points clear of second-place Manchester United, while they will also contest next month's EFL Cup final with Spurs.