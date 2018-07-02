Sergio Ramos cautions Real Madrid about losing Luka Modric

Madrid, July 2: Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid might lose one of their important midfielders Luka Modric in this summer and The Whites' captain Sergio Ramos is concerned about that.
According to Don Balon, Ramos has warned his club that the German Bundesliga giants are keen to singing the Croatian midfielder.
Modric and Croatia survive Denmark chaos
According to Express report, Premier League giants such as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are also likely to go for Modric.
The 32-year-old Modric is currently busy in the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, where his nation Croatia has advanced for the quarterfinals after beating Denmark in the round of 16 on Sunday (July 1) night.
While Modric missed a penalty during the 30-minute extra-time on Sunday night, the match entered to the tie-breaker after finishing with the 1-1 scoreline.
It was the great chance for Croatia to seal a victory at the extra-time after they earned a penalty in 116 minutes, but Modric’s low effort was saved by the Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and denied them a crucial lead.
However, in the penalty shootout, Modric succeeded to convert his chance which Croatia finally won by a 3-2 margin.
Modric’s Croatia will now face the hosts Russia in the quarterfinals on Saturday night (July 7). The Croatian midfielder is in good form in the ongoing tournament where he has scored two goals in the four games.
Since joining in his current La Liga club in 2012 summer from Tottenham, Modric modifies himself as an important member of the club. He has a crucial impact for Los Blancos to secure four UEFA Champions League trophies in last five years and the 2016/17 La Liga crown.
Surely, the Real Madrid skipper Ramos is very much concerned about Modric as many top European clubs are targeting to sign him for the new summer. While Modric’s departure can be a big blow for the team, the La Liga giants are pulling out everything to ensure his stay in the club.
