Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sergio Ramos equals Champions League record with another red card

By Dejan Kalinic
Sergio Ramos was shown the 26th red card of his career
Sergio Ramos was shown the 26th red card of his career

Madrid, February 27: Sergio Ramos was shown the 26th red card of his career as the Real Madrid captain equalled a Champions League record in the loss to Manchester City.

Ramos was sent off late in the 2-1 defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu after bringing down Gabriel Jesus on the edge of the area on Wednesday (February 26).

Incredibly, it was the 26th red card of Ramos' illustrious career and also his fourth in the Champions League.

Ramos joined Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edgar Davids on a record four red cards in the Champions League.

The 33-year-old will miss the second leg of the last-16 tie, which City lead after Jesus cancelled out Isco's opener and Kevin De Bruyne converted an 83rd-minute penalty.

More SERGIO RAMOS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: LYN 1 - 0 JUV
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, February 27, 2020, 4:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 27, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue