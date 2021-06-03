Sergio Ramos nears Real Madrid exit - Manchester City exploring the idea of getting him?

Bengaluru, June 3: Manchester City could explore the signing of Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos this summer if he decides to end his long association with the Los Blancos, as per a report from ESPN.
The 35-year-old will be out of contract at the end of this month and an extension hasn’t been reached yet with the Los Blancos president Florentino Perez.
Now with Eric Garcia's departure, Aymeric Laporte indicating he is not happy at being the third choice centre back, and Nathan Ake also believed to be counting on his future, there is a chance City could be in the market for a defender. In that aspect, it has been reported that the Cityzens are keeping a close eye on Ramos's development and a move could be anticipated.
Ramos's last season with Real Madrid
The centre-half has not had the best season in the recently concluded campaign due to a series of injuries. He played just 21 games last season in all competitions and his hot and cold form, could have been the reason behind his exclusion from the Euro 20 squad.
Contract situation
Talks of renewal have been continuing for a while, but the two parties are yet to arrive at a satisfying agreement. Ramos is apparently demanding a new deal but the club is reportedly unwilling to modify their policy of one-year extensions for players above thirty. City meanwhile are believed to be ready to offer him a new deal of two years which could be lucrative at this stage.
Good deal for Manchester City?
Guardiola has not invested much in any veteran footballers in his career however landing someone like Ramos for a short-term fix could prove to be a great addition. He could offer leadership and experience like Vincent Kompany in the backline and regardless of what people think of Ramos, he is still one of the best in business. If he remains fit, there's no doubt Guardiola could count on him to form a successful partnership with Ruben Dias who has been nothing short of sensational this season.
However, no concrete decision has been made as of yet though Ramos is said to be aware of the interest. Following the arrival of former manager Ancelotti this week, the centre-back is now likely to hold another meeting in the coming days and thereafter a more precise picture could appear.