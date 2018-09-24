Football

Serie A: Ronaldo redeemed as Juventus extend perfect start; Milan held at San Siro

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the final ten minutes
Milan, September 24: Cristiano Ronaldo struck in the final 10 minutes to put Champions League heartache behind him and set up Juventus' hard-earned 2-0 victory over Frosinone on Sunday (September 23).

Sent off against Valencia in midweek, the Portugal superstar gained a measure of redemption by sweeping home from close-range before substitute Federico Bernardeschi netted in stoppage time to maintain the champions' perfect start in Serie A.

It had looked as though Ronaldo would endure a no less frustrating affair than on his return to Spain, as he failed to convert a succession of chances against the promoted hosts.

But a heavy deflection from Miralem Pjanic's initial attempt dropped kindly for the 33-year-old to exorcise his demons and Bernardeschi was on hand to crown a well-constructed counter attack.

Last-gasp Rigoni rescues a point for Atalanta

Earlier, substitute Emiliano Rigoni scored a 91st-minute equaliser to earn Atalanta a 2-2 Serie A draw against AC Milan at San Siro.

The visitors twice came from behind following a poor start, with Gonzalo Higuain taking less than two minutes to put Milan ahead in fine fashion with his third strike in as many games.

Alejandro Gomez's equaliser was no less than Gian Piero Gasperini's men deserved early in the second half, but Giacomo Bonaventura capped a dynamic midfield performance with a goal just after the hour mark.

Ricardo Rodriguez appeared to have saved the three points with a goal-line clearance from Marten de Roon with one minute remaining, but Rigoni pounced on a rebound to secure a share of the spoils for Atalanta in stoppage time.

    Story first published: Monday, September 24, 2018, 2:10 [IST]
