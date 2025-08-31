Lando Norris Acknowledges It Will Take Some Magic To Beat Oscar Piastri At Dutch Grand Prix

Football Serie A: Matias Soule Secures Victory For Roma Against Newly Promoted Pisa Matias Soule's decisive goal helped Roma secure a narrow 1-0 victory over Pisa in Serie A. Meanwhile, Atalanta drew with Parma, continuing their winless start. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 3:25 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Roma secured their second consecutive Serie A victory under Gian Piero Gasperini, with Matias Soule scoring the decisive goal against Pisa. This win followed their previous 1-0 triumph over Bologna. Soule's goal came in the 55th minute, finishing a move initiated by Paulo Dybala's pass and Evan Ferguson's hold-up play. Roma struggled to create chances until Soule's breakthrough.

Playing at home for the first time in Serie A since 1984, Pisa had an early opportunity in the eighth minute. Mile Svilar barely managed to clear Henrik Meister's header off the line. Meister also hit the post with an angled shot, but Pisa couldn't capitalise on these chances. Roma maintained their lead despite Pisa's efforts.

Gasperini’s former team, Atalanta, experienced another draw as they faced Parma at Stadio Ennio Tardini. Gianluca Scamacca hit the woodwork for Atalanta before Mario Pasalic scored a low drive 11 minutes from time. However, Patrick Cutrone equalised for Parma in the 85th minute after Marco Carnesecchi parried Enrico Delprato’s header.

Bologna celebrated their first win of the season with a narrow victory over Como. Riccardo Orsolini's shot deflected off Alex Valle for a 59th-minute winner. This result marked Bologna’s initial success in the new campaign, providing them with much-needed momentum.

This season marks Gasperini’s first time achieving two clean sheets in his opening Serie A matches. Roma have accumulated 55 points this calendar year, leading all Serie A teams. Their 13 clean sheets are unmatched across Europe's top five leagues during this period.

Dybala played a crucial role in Soule’s goal against Pisa and reached his 350th Serie A appearance during this match. His career includes stints with Palermo, Juventus, and now Roma, placing him 18th among non-Italian players for Serie A appearances.

Soule almost doubled his tally in the 61st minute but was penalised for handball after scoring on a rebound. Manu Kone missed a late chance to extend Roma’s lead further. Despite these missed opportunities, Roma held on to secure another vital win under Gasperini’s leadership.