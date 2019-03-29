Football

Serie A trio AC Milan, AS Roma, Napoli express interest in Dejan Lovren

By
Dejan Lovren (right)

Bengaluru, March 29: Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren is reportedly being eyed by Italian giants AC Milan, AS Roma and Napoli for a potential summer swoop.

Lovren has been a divisive figure ever since joining Liverpool from Southampton in 2014 and it's fair to say that his time at Anfield has been hot and cold.

Although he was instrumental last season in helping Liverpool reach the Champions League final as well guiding Croatia to World Cup final. However, due to his injuries and the emergence of Joe Gomez, the 29-year-old has lost his first-team birth.

Moreover, with the Kops looking to land a new defender to partner van Dijk next season, it could further send the defender down in the pecking order which has put a big question mark on his Anfield future.

According to reports, Napoli, AC Milan and Roma have all been alerted about the availability of the centre-back and could make a move for the player in summer.

Roma are lining up the Croatian in case they lose Kostas Manolas while Napoli are considering possible replacements for Kalidou Koulibaly. Milan, meanwhile, are keen to bolster their options at the back as they prepare to return to the Champions League.

Lovren still has a couple of years left on his deal as well as a one-year option which can be activated in 2021 and reportedly is valued around £25m.

Liverpool might not stop Lovren leaving the side this summer, but unless there is a clear, reliable replacement coming in, they would not let him go.

Lovren returned to action during the international break with a start for Croatia in their defeat to Hungary. He had been out for ten weeks with a hamstring injury he suffered against Wolverhampton in the FA Cup in January but could return in the line-up against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

    Story first published: Friday, March 29, 2019, 13:31 [IST]
