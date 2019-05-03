Seriton Fernandes extends FC Goa contract for three more years

Goa, May, 3: Defender Seriton Fernandes has signed a new long-term contract with the club, keeping him in the orange of FC Goa till the summer of 2022.
Seriton made his Indian Super League (ISL) bow in the 2017-18 as a Gaur after the club picked him with their seventh round pick in the 2017 Players Draft.
He then went on to play a vital role in his first season in the club, establishing himself as the undoubted first-choice in the right-back slot. He helped the club to semifinal appearances in both the ISL and the Super Cup.
Known for his lung-bursting runs down the right, Seriton has been a key component in head coach, Sergio Lobera's scheme of things. With him featuring prominently again in the 2018-19 season, the Gaurs went on to reach the final of the ISL before landing the club's first silverware in the Super Cup.
Seriton netted his first goal in the FC Goa colours along the way when he scored the side's third goal in the quarterfinals of the Super Cup against Jamshedpur FC.
"Goa is home for me. Playing for the people and wearing the crest is something I really take pride in. To have the opportunity to play for the club is every Goan boy's dream. And now to have the chance to extend my stay here was something I couldn't say no to," said a delighted Seriton after putting pen to paper.
FC Goa President, Akshay Tandon said, "Seriton (Fernandes) has become a key player for us in the last two seasons. Watching him evolve into this player has been pure joy. His story inspires us to keep developing local talent. We are lucky to have him and grateful to continue this journey together for many years to come."
(Source: FC Goa Media)