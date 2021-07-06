Seven Chelsea players in contention to win Euro 2020 and how they’ve fared

Bengaluru, July 6: Chelsea had 17 players on international duty at Euro 2020 this summer - most from any football club. That number has since been reduced with just four teams remaining but they will still be represented by seven players across.
Now at least one Chelsea player looks set to join an elite list of footballers that have won a European Cup and European Championship in the same year.
Only nine players have managed this rare double and these are the seven names that could match that feat:
England - Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Mason Mount
Mount has been an ever-present member of Southgate's side in this tournament playing as a number 10 in the squad. But he was forced to self-isolate for 10 days after coming close with Gilmour who contacted Covid. He missed out on clashes with the Czech Republic and Germany. But he made his return against Ukraine in the quarter-finals, picking the assist for Jordan Henderson's goal, and now looks likely to retain his spot for the semi-final.
James has played only one game so far but looked impressive against Scotland. However, their club team-mate Chilwell is yet to feature in any game as Luke Shaw currently appears to be undroppable.
Italy: Emerson Palmieri, Jorginho
Jorginho has been immense so far for the Azurris, marshalling the midfield and showing he has the distribution skills to get his team moving forward. He has clocked up more playing minutes than any other Italian since Roberto Mancini took over in 2018 and now needs to play a key part against Spain in the semi-final.
Emerson, on the other hand, was supposed to be a bystander in the side and made only the appearance against Wales in a dead rubber game. But an injury to Spinazzola against Belgium means that he now could get the call-up to start against Spain.
Spain: Cesar Azpilicueta
The Chelsea skipper was left on the bench for Spain's first two group games but returned into the starting line-up for their must-win clash with Slovakia. Since then he has been their best performer in the defence and is now likely to take charge once again against Italy.
Denmark: Andreas Christensen
The centre-back has played in all the games for the Dane and scored a thunder strike against Russia that guided them to the next round. He has had an impressive tournament so far and is likely to operate in the same role against England.