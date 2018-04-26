Sevilla failure has inspired our Champions league run: Gini Wijnaldum

Bengaluru, April 26: Manchester City have been crowned Premier League champions well in advance while Manchester United will face Chelsea in the FA Cup final in this season.
It looks like Liverpool will get nothing from the domestic league but in Europe, they are the only English team in the UEFA Champions League semis and might have a foot in the final after the resounding 5-2 first-leg win against AS Roma.
While there might be several reasons for the Red’s current form, from the front three to Jurgen Klopp’s tactics to the arrival of Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum thinks that the credit should go to Sevilla.
Liverpool have faced Sevilla twice in the Champions league group stage. Both the games ended in a frustrating draw when Liverpool were cruising to victory.
In the first match, they had a 2-1 lead till first half with goals from Mohamad Salah and Roberto Firmino.
Firmino missed a penalty later. This proved to be costly as in the second half Joaquin Correa didn’t miss the opportunity to equalize.
The next time the two sides met, the outcome of the match was truly devastating for Liverpool. The first half saw a Liverpool blitzkrieg where they raced to a 3-0 lead. The second half, however, was a total collapse. Teams would have normally defended a 3-0 lead with ease but Liverpool cracked under pressure and allowed Sevilla to score three goals.
Media slammed Liverpool and questioned their defensive skills and state of mind. Some deemed them mentally fragile and wondered if the senior players had any leadership skills.
Wijnaldum felt the pain from backlash was one of the best things to happen to Liverpool.
"Of course, it was a pity we didn’t win there after leading 3-0, but I guess it was also a bit of a reality check for us because it showed us that in the Champions League, if you are winning 3-0 the match is not over and done with yet," Wijnaldum told Liverpoolfc.com.
He added that the lessons learnt from the away game at Sevilla was instrumental in keeping them not conceding against Manchester City.
Hopefully, it would also help them cut off the home crowd at Roma who will be baying for their blood in the return leg on May 2.
