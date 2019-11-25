Football
Sheffield United 3-3 Manchester United: McBurnie seals point for Blades in thriller

By Guy Atkinson
mcburnie-cropped

London, Nov. 24: Manchester United were denied a stunning win against Sheffield United as Oli McBurnie's 90th-minute goal sealed a 3-3 draw in a Premier League classic at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were largely wretched against Chris Wilder's men and found themselves 2-0 down after 52 minutes courtesy of goals from John Fleck and Lys Mousset.

They produced a stirring fightback, though, with goals from Brandon Williams, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford in the space of seven minutes appearing to set them up for a scarcely deserved three points.

However, substitute McBurnie had other ideas and his last-minute strike was given after a length VAR review for a potential handball.

Story first published: Monday, November 25, 2019, 0:10 [IST]
