Sheffield United 0-2 Newcastle United: Saint-Maximin and Shelvey on target

By Russell Greaves
Newcastle United
Allan Saint-Maximin and Jonjo Shelvey were on target as Newcastle United recorded a 2-0 win at Sheffield United

London, December 6: Newcastle United inflicted a first defeat on Sheffield United since September as the visitors ran out 2-0 winners in the Premier League at Bramall Lane.

Allan Saint-Maximin headed Steve Bruce's side into a 15th-minute lead.

Jonjo Shelvey made sure of the points in odd circumstances 20 minutes from time.

Javier Manquillo supplied the cross for Saint-Maximin's opener, before Andy Carroll - making his first start of the season - provided the flick-on that sent Shelvey clear to double the Magpies' advantage, after he ignored the offside flag and found VAR was in his favour.

That was enough to condemn the Blades to their first loss since a 1-0 reverse at home to runaway leaders Liverpool on September 28.

Story first published: Friday, December 6, 2019, 3:20 [IST]
