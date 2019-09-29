Sheffield United vs Liverpool: Three talking points from Reds' hard-fought win

Bengaluru, September 29: Liverpool managed to grind out a hard-fought 0-1 victory over Sheffield United at the Bramall Lane to make it seven wins in seven games in the Premier League and also extended their winning streak to 16 in a row meaning that the run now stands just two short of the record set by Manchester City in 2017.
Sheffield United had a brilliant game overall but was let down by an howler from their keeper Dean Henderson, on loan from Manchester United, as he let Georginio Wijnaldum's shot go past his gloves.
The scoreline was certainly a bit a harsh on the home side but these kind of result will mean a lot to Liverpool. All that matters for them is to get the three points. It is regardless how the job is done. Let us take a look at three talking points from the game.
Origi - the Supersub
Divock Origi was more like a forgotten man an Anfield before the last season but the Belgian is now one of the most valuable members of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side. He is a mighty weapon in Klopp's arsenal which is not used on a regular basis but is effective whenever he is given the chance. Liverpool's front three did not look to be at their best against Sheffield and Klopp made a tactical change by sending Origi on for the skipper Jordan Henderson.
Origi had a great impact on the game and created havoc from mostly the left flank. Also, Roberto Firmino dropping deeper also helped the Reds as the Brazilian got more involved in the game. Origi was direct with his running, stretched the Blades’ defence by staying wide to offer an option and wasn’t shy about getting a few crosses or low passes into the box.
Sheffield United deserve credit
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder joked that he might have to play with a "back 10 or 11" against the European champions, but he it was not the case. The hosts were incredibly narrow in the first period, with their compactness almost completely nullifying the impact of Firmino, and thus Liverpool in an attacking sense.
The Blades were excellent, and showed the rest of the Premier League that you don't need to sit back and hang on for dear life against the division's big boys. Among the newly-promoted sides, the Blades have easily been the most compact and complete side.
Liverpool lack creativity in midfield
The midfield trio of Fabinho, Henderson and Wijnaldum is the most regularly used one by Klopp and also the most tried and tested one. The trio started most Premier League games for the Reds this campaign but this game should work as a reminder for the manager that there is a dire need for creativity in the middle of the park which was evident against Sheffield.
In some games, creativity is needed over workrate and the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could have been more effective. They both got valuable minutes at MK Dons in midweek, and that additional attacking thrust that they bring could be turned to soon.