Shkodran Mustafi closing on Galatasaray switch

Bengaluru, Jan 12: Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi’s agent has reportedly flown to Turkey to discuss a possible transfer to Galatasaray with the centre-back unlikely to stay at the Emirates beyond January.
The German defender has barely featured for the Gunners this season, making just three appearances in the Premier League so far.
Mustafi has made 124 appearances for Arsenal since completing a £35m switch from Valencia in 2016, getting his hands on the FA Cup in his debut season at the club. But the former Everton academy player has never been a convincing name in the backline and recently lost his regular starting place to the likes of David Luiz, Sokratis, Rob Holding and Callum Chambers.
And with reports hinting new boss Mikel Arteta eyeing up a new centre-back in January, he is likely to fall even further down the pecking order, meaning a winter exit will satisfy both parties.
Galatasaray is looking for some defensive reinforcements after losing Christian Luyindama to injury back in November. The Turkish side is looking for an experienced name and Boss Fatih Terim reportedly has picked up the World Cup winner.
Why Arsenal have to push him out on a permanent deal?
Arsenal are a club in shambles at the moment and need a serious overhaul in the next few transfer windows, mostly in the backline. The Gunners are likely to operate with a low budget in January and after an injury to Calum Chambers signing a defender would like to remain a priority. They have been linked with Leipzig defender Upamecano but with the player commanding a fee close to £50million, splashing out such a big fee looks quite difficult.
But Arsenal could try to offload their unwanted players to include some more budget to the transfer kitty and that should start with the sale of the German defender. The Gunners are likely to fend off any loan offers for the player just like the Summer and Arteta would be eager to make the deal permanent. Mustafi's permanent sale could come into the fray with these aspects. The Gunners are expected to make a loss on Mustafi and apparently any amount in the region of £15m could now approve a sale.
Mustafi had only recently changed his management agency to SBE Management AG and the company has since offered him to the Turkish giants Galatasaray. The move would benefit the player as well as he would again get the chance to develop his game, albeit in a lower-ranked side.