Should Leicester City go ahead with this deal for Liverpool midfielder?

Bengaluru, Feb 22: Leicester City have been strongly linked with a free transfer of Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana. The English international will run out of his contract with the Reds in the summer and is free to sign a pre-contract with clubs outside England but the Foxes will have to wait till summer for landing the former Southampton skipper.
It is understood that Brendan Rodgers wants to reunite with the 31-year-old at King Power and it could prove to be a great deal for the Foxes. Lallana is one of the most experienced players at Liverpool right now and replacing such a seasoned Premier League campaigner would be hard for the Reds as well.
But, the 31-year-old is more of a squad player at Anfield due to the quality Jurgen Klopp has at his disposal. Even though Klopp is a huge admirer of the Englishman, it is claimed that he is willing to part ways with the player in the summer as he believes that Lallana also deserves more playing time which he cannot offer.
Leicester City have been pretty impressive this season and it seems that they will qualify for Champions League at the end of the campaign. But, their squad is pretty youthful and lacks players with mentality and leadership. And, Lallana will provide exactly that.
He is a natural leader and led Southampton during one of the best phases in their existence. And, he has a lot of big-game experiences thanks to his Liverpool days and that will be useful for the Foxes in their future ambitions.
Another exceptional quality of Lallana is his adaptability and versatility. He is capable of playing in a range of positions. Although, he is naturally a number ten but can also be useful on either flank and even in a deeper role.
Jurgen Klopp has even used him in a number six role and he has excelled in that position as well. Having such a player in their ranks will be a great asset for Leicester City who will have a lot of games next season provided they qualify for Champions League.
Lallana's quality is undisputed. If not for his injury problems, he could have easily been one of the best midfielders of the game. And, Rodgers knows that pretty well. He was the one who signed Lallana at Liverpool and knows each of attributes. Right now aged 31, Lallana still has a few years left in him and Leicester City would be wise to secure his signature on a free transfer.