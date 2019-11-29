Should Manchester United accept Real Madrid's lucrative swap deal?

Bengaluru, November 29: Real Madrid seem to be really desperate to sign Paul Pogba and are reportedly set to offer £73million plus James Rodriguez and Mariano Diaz in exchange for the World Cup winner.
France midfielder Pogba has been long-linked with an exit from Manchester United and a host of European giants have been linked with him but Real Madrid's name has always been mentioned.
It is believed that Real Madrid have a long-standing interest in the flamboyant midfielder and were actually outbid by Manchester United when the Frenchman moved to Old Trafford from Juventus.
But with Zidane back in charge at Santiago Bernabeu, the Los Blancos' interest seem to have intensified. And, if they indeed offer £73million plus Rodriguez and Diaz for the Frenchman, it looks like a deal worth considering.
To be very fair, Pogba's move to Manchester United has never really looked to be working. The Frenchman might be a player of supreme quality but he is also fairly inconsistent.
On his day, he is unplayable but such days have not come too much for him in a Manchester United shirt. And, the player himself looks to be seeking an exit too and it would possibly be a good move for Manchester United if they cash in on the Frenchman.
Manchester United's performances this season have been really dismal to say the least but the club looks to completely behind Ole Gunnar Solskjær as he rebuilds the team around young players. It seems that the club is more interested in long-term stability rather than short-term success and Pogba's sale might prove to be a wise move in this scenario.
Pogba is a player who is not really comfortable in a two-man midfield. He hardly offers anything to his side defensively and that is not really ideal in the Premier League.
Manchester United could benefit from his sale and brings his replacements such that they fit the system. Just look at Liverpool. They sold Coutinho to Barcelona for a huge money and never really replaced him. Instead, Klopp opted for a whole another system in midfield and that has proved to be a boon for the Reds.
Also, in Rodriguez, the Reds could get a top quality attacking midfielder who can win them games on his own. The Colombian could never really settle himself at Real Madrid and a move could reignite his career.
Manchester United have long-needed a quality number ten and there are not many better than Rodriguez in that role when he is in mood. Diaz, meanwhile, could prove to be a really decent backup up front and the Red Devils also seem to be in the hunt for more options up front.