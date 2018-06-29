Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Silva denies rift with Neymar

Thiago Silva says he has no rift with Neymar
Thiago Silva says he has no rift with Neymar

Moscow, June 29: Brazil defender Thiago Silva rubbished suggestions he had a problem with superstar team-mate Neymar.

After a 2-0 win over Costa Rica at the World Cup, Silva said he was "saddened" after being "insulted" by Neymar during the encounter.

However, Silva dismissed any claims there was an issue between him and the forward, as Brazil prepare for the knockout stage.

"There are people who talk a lot, but I have never had anything against Neymar," he told Le Parisien.

"It's a joke that I made and the journalists talked about it badly."

Brazil, who topped Group E in Russia, face Mexico in the round of 16 on Monday.

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
New tournament favourites in WC2018
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Friday, June 29, 2018, 11:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 29, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue