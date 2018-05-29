Sime Vrsaljko squashes transfer rumours

Bengaluru, May 29: Atletico Madrid fullback Sime Vrsaljko has rubbished the rumours linking him with a move to Manchester United as the Croatian international has claimed he is more than happy to be at Wanda Metropolitano. Jose Mourinho has been looking for better options at the right-back after first choice Antonia Valencia's dull campaign and another option Matteo Darmian's potential move to Juventus.
The former Chelsea boss has reportedly shortlisted two or three names to look out for and apparently one of the names include the versatile Vrsaljko. The Croatian defender joined Atletico in 2016 for £14.5m, however, has failed to settle down a place in Simeone's squad. Consistent injury issues and dip in form this season too has not helped him either as it saw him play only 30 matches in the campaign.
However, despite all such things, Mourinho reportedly has been impressed by the Croatian's ability to play in both fullback areas along with his pinpoint crossing and these executions have led to Mourinho making the 26-year-old one of his summer targets.
But coming to the forefront, the versatile fullback now has poured cold waters on all such rumours suggesting that he is happy where he is.
The 26-year-old also added that at one point in the season he thought of leaving the side but after penning a new deal only last February it assured him of his place in Atletico which he now wants to continue.
"I played little, I had injuries and I seriously thought that all of this could be a sign that I needed to change the environment," he told Sportske Novosti.
"Those doubts conditioned me and you will remember that there was a team crisis, of the whole team, of fear of failure due to elimination from the Champions League.
"Fortunately, everything changed in all aspects. The club gave me a lot of confidence, they rejected specific offers, they did not want to talk about a transfer.
"They extended my contract and showed me clearly that they count on me. Today I am happy and satisfied with each situation at Atletico."
Vrsaljko last played for Atletico in their Europa League final win over Marseille and is now expected to be seen with Croatia in the Russia World Cup.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.