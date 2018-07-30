Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Simeone clarifies Messi-Ronaldo stance

Posted By: OPTA

Singapore, July 30: Diego Simeone rates Lionel Messi as a superior player to Cristiano Ronaldo despite believing the Juventus star is the better man for a bad situation.

A recording of Simeone stating his preference for Ronaldo emerged in the aftermath of Argentina's shock 3-0 loss to Croatia at the World Cup.

But the Atletico Madrid head coach has now affirmed his belief that Barcelona ace Messi is the standout of the pair, on the condition he is surrounded by top talent.

The Argentina captain, Simeone reasons, would struggle to match Ronaldo's output among lesser team-mates.

"If I had to choose between Messi and Ronaldo then most likely I would choose Messi," Simeone told reporters.

"Yes I said on the video, but the conversation was between me and German Burgos, talking about football as everyone talks about it.

"When I talked about Messi and Ronaldo it wasn't from the perspective of who is the best in the world.

"I just meant that if you have the chance to sign one of them for a normal club, with normal players, Ronaldo would probably fit in better.

"But with Messi, surrounded by great players, Messi is better than Ronaldo."

The record-breaking duo, who share five Ballons d'Or apiece, are set to compete in different leagues for the first time in a decade following Ronaldo's transfer from Real Madrid to Juventus.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
South Africa won by 5 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, July 30, 2018, 2:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 30, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue